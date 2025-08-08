Sod turned for modern $708.6M Polyclinic at Industry

The government turned the sod for a state-of-the-art $708.6 million polyclinic at Industry, along the East Coast corridor, on Friday.

This modern facility, which will eventually replace the existing health centre, represents a significant advancement in specialised medical services for residents of Industry, Cummings Lodge, and surrounding villages.

An artist’s impression of the modern Polyclinic

Once completed, the polyclinic will offer residents access to advanced diagnostic services, speciality consultations, and preventive care, which will greatly alleviate pressure on public health facilities. The project commenced on July 21, 2025, with an expected completion date of July 21, 2026.

The construction is being executed by Satar Mohamed and Sons Construction and Hardware Supplies, with Innovative Engineering Consultancy Services acting as the consultancy firm.

During the sod-turning ceremony held at the Industry Health Centre, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony emphasised that the government is investing substantial resources to modernise health facilities in and around Georgetown.

“We have about 30 health centres now on the East Coast. Over the last three years, we have upgraded every single one of them, providing much better health facilities than we had three to four years ago. That is a remarkable achievement,” the health minister said.

Minister Anthony highlighted the modernisation of Guyana’s healthcare system, which now includes modern hospitals, health centres, cutting-edge technology, a larger pool of highly-trained medical professionals, and an improved pharmaceutical supply.

Additionally, a modern polyclinic costing over $831 million is currently under construction in Campbellville, designed to serve the growing population of Kitty and Campbellville. This project is being executed by BM Property Management Inc.

Construction is also underway for a modern Paediatric and Maternal Hospital at Goedverwagting, which will offer specialised services to mothers and children nationwide upon completion.

Minister Anthony announced that three additional regional hospitals are set to be commissioned by the end of this month. The first three regional facilities were commissioned at Diamond and Enmore in Region Four and Bath in Region Five.

“This is to ensure that our people receive nothing but the best,” he said.