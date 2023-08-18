Sod turned for the construction of $303M Magistrates’ Court at Timehri

The Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall SC MP, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Chancellor of Judicary (ag) Yonette Cummings, OR, CCH, Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George SC and Senior Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs on Friday turned the sod for the construction, for the first time, of a Magistrates’ Court at Timehri, East Bank Demerara.

The $303,905,015 contract for the construction of the courthouse was awarded to Orion Engineering Inc. by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) after a public tender. The building will house a courtroom, magistrates’ court office, magistrates’ court chambers, living quarters for a magistrate and a clerk of court, washroom facilites, parking faclities and a perimeter fence.

This court will deal with cases arising out of the lower East Bank Magesterial District all the way up to Silvertown. The project is expected to be completed by September, 2024. Present at the sod-turning were staff of the Supreme Court, the Contractor Mr. Benson Simon and Mr. Puran Ram, a representative of the engineers for the project.

In her remarks, the Chancellor expressed deep gratitude to the Attorney General for assisting in securing the plot of land from the Government of Guyana and thanked the Government of Guyana for financing the project.

“This is yet another demonstration of the Government’s commitment to the Rule of Law and in ensuring access to justice by the citizens,” she said.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

