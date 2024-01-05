Sod turned for US$3M golf course at Timehri

Golf enthusiasts can look forward to a new facility to enhance their skills as the sod was turned on Thursday for the Timehri Sands Golf Course and Country Club at Hyde Park, Timehri.

The US$3 million project will be executed by a Canadian-based Guyanese family and is aligned with the government’s vision of expanding the local sports industry to comfortably host world-class events.

Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr [second from left] with the DaSilva Family, owners of the golf course

During the media launch, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr welcomed the initiative, noting its potential to propel the sport of golf in the country.

He stated that persons from the diaspora should emulate this positive step by investing locally, not only in sports but also in various sectors.

Construction site for the Timehri Sands Golf Course and Country Club

“This is in alignment with President Ali’s overall vision for the country. One of them is to be a premier destination for world-class events. We have started to do that with CPL to date and this year, we will be hosting World Cup T20 cricket and we have started to do that with many different types of events,” Minister Ramson underscored.

Further, he pointed out the facility also has the potential to boost sports tourism and provide numerous opportunities for youths.

Meanwhile, Head of Diaspora Unit at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Rosalinda Rasul reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting investors that are initiating feasible projects that will aid in the overall economic development of Guyana.

“It was a really good testimony and evidence to the diaspora at large that the systems in Guyana work and this is something that I want to drive on. Once you come up with a project that you passionately believe in…We are more than happy to guide you through the process,” Rasul stated.

The approximately 72-acre golf facility is scheduled for completion in about two years.

Representing the investors, Kurt DaSilva disclosed that his family intends to work with the government to implement golfing into the school curriculum and partner with local investors in the Caribbean to host international tournaments. He said training will also be available at the facility for persons interested in playing golf.

