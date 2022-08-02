Soesdyke residents encouraged to advance unity, oneness

-Minister Mccoy attends Soesdyke emancipation celebration

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame Mc Coy is reminding Guyanese to use the freedom they currently enjoy to bring unity and oneness rather than suppressing the rights of others.

Minister McCoy engages residents.

He was speaking on Monday night as part of the week-long emancipation celebrations held at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara.

The Minister urged residents to celebrate in such a way that their freedom of expression does not seek to damage society and its reputation.

Minister McCoy engages residents.

He lauded the struggles of our African ancestors that led to the abolition of slavery in Guyana in 1838.

“We must not use the freedom to deny the rights that others should be enjoying, we should use the freedom that we have to make sure that we can find ways around, in fact using the lessons of our foreparents, the struggles that they took against the slavery movement…those lessons should be used to make us a better society and a better people,” he said.

Scenes from the celebration.

Minister Mccoy encouraged residents not to follow a path of division.

He explained that Guyanese must use the lessons of their ancestors to gain the confidence of will, noting that these lessons hold great relevance to the future of Guyana.

One of the performances during the celebration.

This, he added, will allow Guyanese to achieve the ‘One Guyana’ concept put forth by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali.

“It is by us being able to take the lessons from the struggle and apply it to our own selves and our community and our country that we’ll be able to move faster and quicker not only to a one Guyana but a Guyana in which all of us will be able to capitalised and to benefit from its wealth,” the minister said.

Scenes from the celebration.

Minister McCoy reiterated government’s support for initiatives that will contribute to community enhancement and individual wealth.

He pointed out that the PPP/C government will ensure all citizens have access to equal opportunities irrespective of gender, ethnicity, or place of residence.

“We in the People’s Progressive Party/Civic government are not about changing the lives of some and leaving some behind…we are about changing the lives of every single group and every single Guyanese regardless of where you reside,” he said.

Additionally, the minister assured residents that the East Bank of Demerara will not be excluded from the government’s programmes and initiatives as massive developments will be seen along this corridor.

Further, he said all Guyanese must work together to sustain unity and work towards the ideal of developing oneself, community, and the country as a whole.

