Solar-powered commissioning a step towards a low carbon future -Prime Minister

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips, today said that the installation of the country’s latest solar powered systems takes Guyana a step closer to a low carbon future.

The Senior Government Official, who was the keynote speaker at the commissioning of the Grid Tied Solar Photovoltaic Systems at the offices of Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) and the Organization of American States (OAS), lauded the efforts of IICA, OAS and the Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL).

“Renewable and clean energy plays a pivotal role in fostering economic growth, energy security, job creation, and poverty alleviation in a cost-effective manner while contributing to climate change mitigation.”

The initiative is part of a pilot programme by the Integrated Utility Services jointly undertaken by CARICOM and GIZ under its Technical Assistance Programme for Sustainable Energy in the Caribbean (TAPSEC).

The systems are set up at the Brickdam offices of the OAS and IICA to provide those facilities with electricity. Combined, both systems generate a total of 30 kilowatts. Excessive electricity would be diverted into the Demerara Berbice Interconnected System and utilised. Approximately 6.3 million dollars was spent on the systems.

GOVERNMENT’S COMMITMENT

The Prime Minister added that the project is an example of his Government’s commitment to achieving a low carbon economy and advancing the country’s transition towards clean energy development.

“This project adds to the efforts that the Government has already undertaken to deploy solar energy solutions, to utilise clean energy, to ensure energy security for all of Guyana and to drive the transition away from conventional energy sources”.

He said too that apart from capacity building, this type of engagement between GPL and private institutions encourages revenue generation, strengthens partnerships and can only contribute to positive experiences in the future.

“The model allows GPL to explore new ways of providing its services while allowing partners to procure affordable renewable energy and energy-efficient systems”.

Minister of Agriculture, the Honourable Zulfikar Mustapha; Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, the Honourable Deodat Indar and CEO of GPL, Mr Bharat Dindyal, were with the Prime Minister at the OAS and IICA offices for the commissioning. Assistant Secretary-General of the OAS, Nestor Mendez; Director-General of IICA, Dr Manuel Otero and Assistant Secretary-General of the CARICOM Secretariat, Joseph Cox, among other regional officials, joined virtually.