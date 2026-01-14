Sophia Road upgrade to drive development – say residents

Residents of ‘E’ Field, Sophia, also known as Red Road, will soon benefit from improved connectivity and traffic flow, as the main access road from Dennis Street to the Blacka is being upgraded.

This critical roadway will connect residents and commuters to the new Cummings Lodge Housing Scheme, Aubrey Barker, Eccles and beyond.

Deon Younge, a resident and councillor

On Saturday, the Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke with several residents, who said the completion of the project will spur development in the area.

Resident and councillor Deon Younge acknowledged the temporary challenges associated with construction but stressed that the long-term benefits far outweigh the setbacks.

“It is a little bit of encumbrance, but you know the saying, no pain, no gain. They know that at the end of this, what the community will achieve, they know at the end of this, what our property value will come to, and they know at the end of this what the area will become. Currently, this area can take you all the way to Eccles; this is going to be one of the major thoroughfares. I must say thanks to the government,” said Younge.

Andre Jackman, resident

Another resident, Andre Jackman, shared similar sentiments, noting that the project will help remove the stigma that currently exists in the area.

“This initiative helps to open up the Sophia area, especially this part of Sophia, which always carries a stigma …this will tend to eradicate that stigma because we will have more traffic within this community, persons can now grow their small businesses within this community. Families can be more engaged and employed,” he stated.

Jackman extended gratitude to the government for fulfilling their commitments to the Sophia community.

The project, which commenced in September 2025, is currently 38 per cent completed and scheduled for completion by July this year.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill inspecting the ongoing drainage works of the ‘E’ Field road project

The scope of work includes the widening of the road surface and the construction of concrete drains with a pedestrian walkway.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill said the project is not facing any challenges at this time; however, 62 persons are currently occupying the road shoulder.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill engaging contractors and residents

“This road is going to be 10 metres with a clay shoulder on the eastern side, so all these encumbrances have to be cleared in order for us to be able to get access to get the road in and to fix the shoulders,” Minister Edghill said.

The ministry has developed a programme to construct a tarmac at a designated location for vendors, a matter that has already been agreed to by residents.

“They have put together their own committee, and they have inspected the place. They know exactly who has to move, and they are managing that with us,” he said.

Local contractor Delta Trucking & Logistics is executing the project, with approximately 1,050 metres of concrete drains installed. The relocation of utilities such as GWI pipelines has also begun.