Sophia youths benefitting from summer camp to develop courtesy skills

Youths from North Sophia in Greater Georgetown are participating in the government’s summer camp, focused on developing their skills and values.

Over the next five days, the children will be exposed to various sessions including management, cybercrime, and information technology.

The camp, which falls under the Social-Emotional Support Initiative (SESI), is being facilitated through the Office of the Prime Minister’s Department of Information and Public Affairs.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud interacts with the youths at the summer camp at North Sophia

During the launch on Monday, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, underscored that young people have the power and will to positively contribute to their development.

“In order for all of this to happen, young people have to understand what they have within themselves. Young people have to have the resources to be able to be the best versions of themselves. I believe that no young person is too young to do anything in life,” she said.

The initiative exemplifies the government’s dedication to ensuring youths have access to the resources to realise their full potential and make meaningful contributions to Guyana’s development.

These sessions which have been strategically crafted are being rolled out nationwide to provide young people with the impetus to equip them with the level of confidence needed to fully understand what they can do, when, and how they can do it within their communities.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud posing with some of the youths and teachers of the youth summer camp at North Sophia

“…To understand who you are, you need to understand yourself well. [You must] be able to understand your emotions and to master those emotions,” Minister Persaud highlighted.

According to Dr Persaud, the camp can also be utilised as a comfortable space for the youths to engage in positive discourse.

She also highlighted the various government programmes through the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN), Get Ready for Opportunities to Work (GROW), and the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL).

Similar activities are being held in Yarrowkabra, Kuru Kururu, Victoria, Timehri, and Festival City.

The camp targets Grades Six to 12 children from August 12 to 16.

