South Georgetown residents welcome road upgrades

Residents of South Georgetown are expressing their gratitude for the extensive road upgrades in Lodge, Werk-en-Rust, Newburg, Wortmanville, and surrounding communities.

The major upgrades, undertaken by the Ministry of Public Works’ Special Project Unit (SPU), covered over four kilometres of roadway.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill engaging residents of Lodge and surrounding communities

In addition, residents were awarded contracts to carry out drainage and irrigation works in their areas.

Odessa Debarros, speaking to the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Monday, said the upgrades have significantly improved accessibility and reduced flooding.

“Before, we had potholes, uneven roads, and the road wasn’t so wide. It is now wide where we can have a smooth flow of traffic in the morning and evening…The work is well accepted by the residents and I want to say thanks to public works,” Debarros said.

Constable Odayson Ashby also highlighted the benefits of the widened roads and improved drainage, adding, “Residents can now enjoy smoother access with the widened roads and better drainage which was not there before.”

Another resident, Malika Boxhill, praised the improvements in Leopold Street. He said children can now ride their bicycles on smoother paths and play within the community.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, reminded residents of the government’s commitment to infrastructure development across Guyana, citing similar upgrades in Rasville, East and West Ruimveldt, Independence Boulevard, Albouystown, Charlestown, and North East La Penitence.

He also took the opportunity to address misconceptions about investments in South Georgetown.

“The myth that South Georgetown is being neglected by the PPP/C Government is exposed. Everything that needs to be done is not yet done, but certainly we will get everything that we promised done,” Minister Edghill emphasised.

The minister announced that the section of the road from Princess Street to Main Street will soon be upgraded and will be transformed into a main access road.

Bids for the project are now closed. The minister said the contract will be awarded shortly.

