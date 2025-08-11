Special tax incentives for families led by single women – President Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced plans to create special tax incentives for families led by single mothers.

Much to the jubilation of a large gathering attending the Bath rally in Region Five on Sunday, President Ali described women as “the bedrock of development.”

He noted that single mothers can expect special tax incentives when the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic is reinstated to government after the September 1 General and Regional Elections.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

The president said more focus will be placed on the development of women as “70 per cent of our graduates today are young women.”

Previously, such a statistic was unheard of in the country, as many women, the president noted, had been forced to set aside their professional and educational goals to focus on raising a family.

Today, with a myriad of opportunities available, women are taking the lead, and to support them, President Ali has committed to building childcare facilities in every region.

In addition, the Menstrual Hygiene Initiative under the Office of the First Lady, which seeks to give young women sanitary supplies for a year, will be expanded to remove all taxes on sanitary and other basic supplies.