Spotlight on men’s wellness as a foundation for resilient communities

A growing number of symposiums, support groups and community-driven initiatives are emerging across the country, as the government and private organisations strengthen efforts to promote men’s health and wellbeing.

Men attending the Men’s Wellness Symposium

This approach is geared towards building stronger families and more stable communities. One such example is the Men’s Wellness Symposium hosted by the Rotary Club of Stabroek in collaboration with Woodlands Ltd, Men on Mission and Bro Code on Wednesday at the Herdmanston Lodge.

The event held under the theme “Stronger Men, Stronger Families, Stronger Guyana,” brought together health experts, community leaders and men from various walks of life to discuss physical and mental health, family life, personal growth and the social pressures shaping men’s lives today.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, addressing the Men’s Wellness Symposium

Addressing the gathering, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, extended International Men’s Day greetings while underscoring the importance of redefining modern masculinity.

She pointed to troubling global trends, stating that men account for three-quarters of all suicide deaths worldwide, a pattern mirrored in Guyana.

“We have to let the man of today understand that he needs to be vulnerable; it is not a weakness, it is wisdom. When he can say he needs help and go to the doctor or seek therapy, he’s simply checking in on himself. Nothing is wrong with that,” she emphasised.

Minister Persaud further highlighted shifts in gender-based violence statistics, noting that there was a 33 per cent reduction in domestic violence incidents last year, adding that there has been a slight increase this year.

Wellness booth

“It is something we need to explore… ‘What are the triggers? What causes us to see that? And then in looking at that, we are digging deeper into a healthier relationship between men and women,'” Minister Persaud said.

In response, the ministry plans to roll out a new policy next year dubbed ‘Bridging the Gap’.

The initiative aims to engage men and boys in ending gender-based violence through prevention, healing, and accountability.

This policy is part of a broader strategy to involve men and boys as allies in achieving gender equality and personal transformation.

It also includes the introduction of the ‘Brave’ programme, a safe, men-only hub where programmes address fatherhood, masculinity, confidence, employment, mental health and wellness.

The first centre, established in partnership with the Region Three Chamber of Commerce, has already opened.

“We are looking for more partners so that these centres can mushroom all over the country. So that men understand this is my space and so the brotherhood of safe spaces will grow,” the minister said.

Currently, men’s groups operate in eight of the ten administrative regions, each comprising more than 30 members.

Other initiatives include the online public assistance portal and partnerships to support vulnerable groups.

The men’s wellness symposium also featured multiple men’s health booths offering a series of tests and care guidelines.