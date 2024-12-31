St Deny’s officially opens Hadali Tokoro eco-lodge

The community of St Deny’s Mission located at Lake Tapakuma in Region Two has officially launched its eco-lodge.

The new eco-lodge was named ‘Hadali Tokoro’ which means ‘Sunflower’ in the Lokono language. The lodge is set to boost tourism and economic opportunities for residents of the village.

Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority Kamrul Baksh addresses the gathering

Built at the entrance of the village, Hadali Tokoro features two cabins overlooking the water that offers breath-taking views of the sunset and surrounding savannah.

“Once you book your stay at the lodges you get the full package,” Toshao Keanu Thomas said during a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI).

The area has an abundance of fish and wildlife, making it an ideal destination for outdoor enthusiasts.

“When you stay at these lodges you get your rods even in your verandah and you can start catching fishes from right there. If you would like to go out into the creek you can go there to catch fish. We have bird watching as well,” Thomas said.

Region Two Regional Executive Officer, Susanah Saywack cuts ribbon to open Hadali Tokoro

With a population of over 400 residents, St Deny’s Mission relies on lumbering and agriculture as its primary sources of income.

The opening of the Hadali Tokoro eco-lodge marks a significant step in diversifying its economy through sustainable tourism.

The construction of the cabins cost more than $5 million and was funded through a grant from the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.

“The Ministry of Amerindian Affairs is always happy and willing to partner with the 256 Amerindian villages across Guyana; whatever your proposal is, the ministry is always willing to partner for the development of the community and the people,” Member of Parliament (MP), Alister Charlie, said as he toured the eco-lodge.

A view of one of the cabins

Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), Kamrul Baksh, also highlighted the lodge’s economic and tourism potential.

“The cabins are well designed and the community benefitted from training and capacity building from the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce. We recently did an eco-lodge training and I can see that the layout is very good and they truly maximised the views,” he said.

Baksh also emphasised that the GTA has been actively working on the discover Essequibo project, which will include additional promotional activities, training, and technical support for the area in 2025 and beyond.

With its eco-friendly design and unique offerings, the Hadali Tokoro eco-lodge is poised to enhance the tourism profile of Region Two, contributing to both the local economy and Guyana’s broader tourism sector.

A view of one of the cabins

