St. Mary’s to be renamed Brickdam Secondary

– set to open in two weeks

Speaking on Tuesday at the opening of the newly built St. George’s School of Sciences, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand announced that St. Mary’s High School is set to open in approximately two weeks, and it will be renamed Brickdam Secondary School.

The modern, three-storey facility will accommodate over 600 students and features a range of classrooms, including ICT, science and technology, home economics, and industrial arts, located on the top floor, 12 on the middle floor, and six laboratories on the ground floor.

Following a report from the signing ceremony in June 2023, the work was split into six lots to speed up its completion.

General Construction Inc. (k&s) was awarded the contract for building lot one, valued at $286.194 million, and is responsible for constructing the superstructure. The company was also awarded the $135.59 million contract for Lot 2 block works.

A. Ograsein and Sons General Contracting received the award for lot three, which includes plumbing work, and lot five, which involves external work, valued at $33.38 million and $12.97 million, respectively. For the electrical work on Lot Four, Cummings Electrical Company Ltd. was awarded a contract worth $25.868 million, and for the finishing work on Lot Six, R&D Engineering Services received a contract valued at $66.663 million.

The government has been working diligently over the past four years to ensure that it achieves its vision of Universal education and higher education for all children in Guyana.

This commitment is visible through the many secondary schools that were built and rehabilitated throughout the country. Some of which are: Christ Church Secondary, St. George School of Sciences, and North Ruimvedlt Secondary.

Additionally, the ministry has extended its support to Queen’s College, Bishop’s High, St. Rose’s High, St. Joseph’s, and East Ruimveldt Secondary, all of which underwent a structural expansion.

Further schools will be built, such as Christinaburg-Wismar Secondary, Karasabai Secondary, and Houston Secondary.

The government is committed to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to learn in a safe and comfortable environment.