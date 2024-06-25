St Pius Primary School gets $500,000 in playground equipment

Pupils of St Pius Primary School in West La Penitence, Georgetown can now enjoy recreational activities after receiving several playground equipment valued at $500,000 on Monday.

The newly added amenities include swings, monkey bars, a slide, and a see-saw, enhancing the play area for the children.

The handing over ceremony for the equipment at St Pius Primary School

Chrissie Sukhu, a pupil at the school, expressed her appreciation to the government for the timely provision of playground equipment. “We would like to thank you for this remarkable gift. We enjoy playing on it a lot,” she said.

Similar sentiments were echoed by the Headteacher of St Pius Primary School, Alison Lanferman, who commended the ministry for its prompt response in transforming the school’s play area.

Pupils of St Pius Primary School enjoying their amenities in their play area

“We are grateful towards the Central Housing and Planning Authority for what they have given us. This is a great gift for St Pius Primary School because we always put our children first,” she told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

She also assured that the equipment will be well-maintained by the school.

During the handing-over ceremony at the school, Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal said the equipment will help to improve the social and physical well-being of the pupils.

The amenities that were handed over to St Pius Primary School on Monday

Minister Croal highlighted the benefits of the new equipment, noting its role in fostering the pupils’ social development and physical well-being.

“We have to encourage children to play because we don’t want children to be too bogged down by technology. Yes, it can help because it helps with their thinking…We just have to manage how they utilise their time to study and play,” the minister emphasised.

The minister was joined by CHPA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sherwyn Greaves.

