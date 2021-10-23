Staff from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security already paid
-Opposition MP spreading misleading information
The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security wishes to advise the public that its staff has been paid contrary to the misleading and dishonest information being peddled by Member of Parliament Sherod Duncan on social media.
The Ministry expects Members of Parliament to provide the public with accurate and truthful information and not deliberately cause mischief by spreading inaccuracies.
