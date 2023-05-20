Stakeholders, citizens team up for National Clean-up Campaign

In a remarkable effort to address the issue of littering and promote a cleaner environment, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali once again spearheaded the National Clean-up Campaign on Saturday.

This initiative aims to rally the nation together, fostering a sense of responsibility and pride in keeping the country clean with various stakeholders and citizens actively participating.

Minister of within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar participating in the National Clean Up Campaign.

The campaign has gained significant momentum and is making a tangible difference in communities across the country. The involvement of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), particularly the Coast Guard, highlights the commitment of military personnel to the goal of the campaign.

Commander David Shamsudeen, a Coast Guard Officer, emphasised the importance of setting an example and discouraging littering among citizens.

“We don’t want to condone littering in Guyana and I think we as military persons, want to set that example. We want to tell the nation that this is something that we should not condone. This is something that every Guyanese should get on board and try as much as possible to deal with this situation,” he noted.

The Coast Guard has dedicated a team of officers to clean up specific areas, working to remove garbage and enhance the cleanliness of their surroundings.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke to several participants who expressed support for the clean-up exercise and encouraged citizens to maintain a clean environment.

Lieutenant Lucas Singh, commanding officer of the Martin Law Enforcement Department, said “We are doing our part as the Coast Guard to ensure that our environment is clean. We could instil some sort of sense of pride in the community and do our part by maintaining a healthy environment.”

He urged people to maintain the environment as the country continues to experience rapid development.

“What I would like to see is that cleanliness is maintained. And that, people, have this sense of pride that they don’t dump garbage, use the bins, and just maintain a healthy environment and our country looks good, as we develop,” he said.

Lieutenant Andre Kwang emphasised the significance of cleanliness and its correlation with well-being.

“As a military officer, we are very keen on cleanliness…. and it’s very hard to see the amount of garbage sometimes on the road. So, we’re here, or I’m here personally to make sure that we play our part as a citizen in the clean-up of Guyana. Of course, we know cleanliness is close to godliness.”

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar highlighted the government’s strong commitment to the National Clean-up Campaign.

Under his leadership, the committee responsible for planning and mobilisation has been actively engaging various sectors of society.

The campaign has witnessed widespread participation from the private sector, government institutions, and regional authorities. This collaborative approach ensures a comprehensive and impactful clean-up across the country.

Minister Indar acknowledged the existing challenges, such as significant garbage piles and improper waste disposal practices. However, he stressed the importance of behavioural change.

“Since we came into government, we have had about five of this already, which we put up massive mobilization in place for the clean-up of the whole country. We are all here we are doing our part and we expect that you know, there’s a change in behaviour.

“If you plying a trade or you’re doing something keeps your surrounding clean at least. We have to change that as a people, as a country, we have to change that,” Minister Indar noted.

The President’s National Clean-up Campaign serves as a beacon of hope, uniting Guyanese from all walks of life in their commitment to a cleaner and greener future.

