Stakeholders must be vigilant against misinformation ahead of September 1, 2025, General and Regional Elections

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) calls on the general public to be vigilant against the proliferation of fake news and misinformation surrounding the upcoming General and Regional Elections scheduled for September 1, 2025.

As GECOM diligently implements its work plan for the conduct of these crucial elections, a concerning trend of false narratives has emerged across traditional and social media platforms, threatening to undermine public trust and the integrity of the electoral process.

GECOM emphasizes the critical importance of the general public being fully informed about the harmful nature of fake news. Such disinformation campaigns can sow confusion, erode confidence in democratic institutions, and potentially deter voter participation.

The Commission urges all stakeholders, including voters, political parties, civil society organizations, and media outlets to recognize GECOM as the sole credible source of authentic information regarding the electoral process.

To combat the spread of misinformation, GECOM will continue to proactively disseminate accurate and timely information through its official channels. These include the GECOM website, www.gecom.org.gy, official press releases, and verified social media accounts. Accordingly, the public is strongly advised to cross-reference any election-related information with GECOM’s official statements before sharing it. GECOM is committed to ensuring a free, fair, and transparent electoral process.

The Commission appeals to all Guyanese citizens to exercise critical thinking and verify information from reliable sources. By working together, we can safeguard the integrity of our democratic process and ensure that the September 1, 2025, General and Regional Elections reflect the true will of the Guyanese people.