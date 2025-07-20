State-of-the-art recreational facility for Albion – President Ali announces

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced plans to construct a state-of-the-art recreational facility in the community of Albion in Region Six.

“We are going to establish a high-performance centre so that the [people] can have the best opportunity and access to the best capability so that they can be the best they can,” President Ali announced while addressing more than 35,000 supporters at a public meeting at Albion on Sunday.

The safe recreational facilities are equipped with play areas, lights and benches, among other amenities.

“The future we are building is one in which our people can see prosperity.”

Tens of thousands of people gathered at a PPP/C rally in Albion, Region Six, on Sunday

The construction of the state-of-the-art multi-million-dollar stadium at Palmyra is advancing rapidly.

The facility is expected to provide significant impetus to sports development in the region and will serve as a venue for a range of activities, including cricket, concerts, and other major events.

The stadium will transform the Region by attracting more businesses and infrastructure. It is not only for sports fans but also offers a chance to train young athletes to compete internationally at world-class events.

Region Six will also benefit from a new Berbice River Bridge, expansion of farmlands, the construction of farm-to-market access roads, job opportunities, and a state-of-the-art regional hospital at Number 75 Village, among other developments.