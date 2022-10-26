Statement by President Dr Irfaan Ali on a recent video recording involving Guyana’s High Commissioner to India, Mr Charrandas Persaud

Members of the media, fellow Guyanese, good morning.

This morning, I wish to address issues surrounding a video in circulation in relation to our High Commissioner in India, Mr. Charrandas Persaud.

Sometime during the course of yesterday, some members of the media sent to me via WhatsApp, a video that was in circulation. As you’re aware, yesterday, I had a series of meetings at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport with the African EXIM Bank, investors and Prime Minister Mottley. So, during the course of yesterday, I did not have the opportunity to review any video.

Last night after reviewing the video, I called High Commissioner Charrandas. During our conversation he related to me that this is an incident that occurred sometime in August last year and the video is not a full reflection of what took place, for a matter of fact, he informed me that the video was not complete in demonstrating exactly what took place.

Not with notwithstanding this, I explained to Mr. Charrandas that representatives of our country must, on all occasions and every occasion, conduct themselves in the highest order and regard. Mr. Charrandas then communicated to me that this matter was dealt with by the relevant agencies and authorities in India, and that there was no evidence of any misconduct, and for a matter of fact, he was clear of any accusation of sexual harassment. He also shared with me the letter that substantiated this statement. Notwithstanding all of this, Mr Charrandas has agreed with me that in keeping with the best interest of Guyana, and the image of Guyana, that he would return home from his posting in India.

I want to assure all Guyanese that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Government of India continue to work every day to strengthen our relationships, the relationship not only with India, but with every other partner across the globe.

Mr. Charrandas has agreed that he takes full responsibility for his actions and will return home from this posting. As I would have said, we are therefore going to take all official steps and measures to ensure a smooth transition and to continue to strengthen our work with India and to work on advancing the cause of Guyana, in every capital.

Thank you.

