Statement by the Government of Guyana in response to the escalation of violence between Israel and Palestine

The Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana has noted with growing alarm and concern the escalating violence between Israel and Palestine which has resulted in the senseless loss of lives, the destruction of property, the displacement of persons, and a further setback in the Middle East.

The Government of Guyana condemns all acts of violence and finds repugnant the invasion of the Al-Aqsa mosque. We hold sacred and worthy of respect, places of worship of all religious faith. The Government of Guyana implores all parties to apply restraint and to cease all actions that are in contravention of international and humanitarian law.

Guyana stresses that constructive dialogue between the Israeli and Palestinian authorities is pivotal to advancing the peace process and to the realization of the two-state solution as the legitimate end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.