Statement by the Government of Guyana on the unilateral bombing by IDF in Doha, Qatar

The Government of Guyana joins the international community in condemning the unilateral bombing by the Israel Defence Force in Doha, Qatar, approximately one mile from the Guyana Embassy. This violent act is a flagrant violation of international law and a direct assault on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the State of Qatar.

Guyana strongly believes that the unilateral military strike in Qatar does not help the cause in ending the war in Gaza nor of achieving lasting peace in the Middle East.

The State of Qatar has been a consistent ally in fighting terrorism and has been instrumental in working closely with the United States and Egypt to bring about a diplomatic solution to the war in Gaza. We therefore stand in full solidarity with the Amir and people of the State of Qatar.

Guyana urges full respect for international law and support for allies working to end the war in Gaza and combatting global terrorism.