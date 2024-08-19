Statement from the Government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana

The Government of Guyana wishes to inform the nation that the late Dave Martins, our beloved musician extraordinaire and cultural icon, will be cremated in a private ceremony tomorrow. In honoring the family’s wishes for privacy during this solemn occasion, we ask that all Guyanese respect their space as they bid farewell to an outstanding son of our soil.

Dr. Dave Martins, through his music, captured the heart and soul of our nation, becoming an enduring symbol of Guyanese culture. He has left an indelible mark on our society, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

In recognition of Dave Martins’ immense impact on our national identity and his contributions to the arts, the Government of Guyana will organize a public memorial at a date and place to be announced later. This memorial will provide the opportunity for all Guyanese to pay tribute to his extraordinary life and celebrate the lasting influence of his work.

We once extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Dave Martins during this time of profound loss.

