Statement on fatal road accident involving Police rank and Student

The Ministry of Home Affairs regrets to confirm that a tragic accident occurred earlier this morning, Thursday, October 30, 2025, at approximately 07:30 hours on the Success Public Road, East Coast Demerara. The incident involved motor car PAB 214, driven by a woman Police Corporal, and 15-year-old student of the Annandale Secondary School, Navindra Mahes.

The injured student was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he sadly succumbed to his injuries.

Police ranks are at the hospital rendering assistance and support to the grieving family. The driver remains under close arrest as a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident continues.

The Ministry of Home Affairs extends heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and school community of young Navindra Mahes during this time of deep sorrow. The Ministry assures the public that the matter is being handled with the utmost seriousness, transparency, and in accordance with established procedures.