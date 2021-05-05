Steps taken to better equip GLDA’s Epidemiology Unit

– to increase disease surveillance efforts, animal treatment capabilities

The Government is investing in boosting the capacity of the Guyana Livestock Development Authority’s (GLDA) Epidemiology Unit to ensure the country remains free from many of the devastating foreign animal diseases such as foot and mouth disease, highly pathogenic avian influenza, and African swine fever.

As the country continues to develop into a regional powerhouse and gains international recognition for its tourism, oil and agriculture capabilities, regional and international travel and the trade in animals and animal products have increased.

Accordingly, the Government is increasing the capability of the GLDA’s Epidemiology Unit to monitor and respond to any instance of disease. The Epidemiology Unit, which is a sub-unit of GLDA’s Animal Health Unit, is responsible for disease prevention, control, and eradication measures across the regions. It also serves as the first line of defence against instances of incursions of animal diseases from neighbouring countries.

On Wednesday, the GLDA inked a $9,396,878 contract with Marics and Company Limited for the supply and delivery of a vehicle equipped to conduct disease and animal treatment. The vehicle will be deployed across the country to provide this service.

The Epidemiology Unit currently conducts active and passive surveillance activities countrywide for several diseases such as classical and African swine fever, foot and mouth disease, avian influenza, Newcastle, avian leucosis, equine infection anaemia, equine encephalitis, rabies, duck viral hepatitis and other diseases.

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha said the acquisition of the vehicle will help the GLDA to become more responsive.

“These diseases can have a devastating effect on the livestock industry and food security. They can also have a negative effect on trade, which will ultimately affect farmers and the country as a whole financially. The vehicle that will soon be acquired by the GLDA will help in the response to disease outbreaks should they occur.

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha (center) hands over contract documents to a representative of Marics & Company Limited in the presence of other ministry officials

It will also assist with reports of disease outbreak investigations, vaccination for things like rabies, and blackleg. This vehicle will also help our officers to respond quickly to reports of unusual deaths in livestock, as well as any suspected incursion of foreign animal diseases into Guyana’s territory. The contractor has also indicated that this vehicle will be handed over to GLDA within the next two months, which is almost three months ahead of schedule.”

The Minister also said the Government would continue to inject resources into the sector to ensure effective border and import quarantine policies and programmes are implemented.

“The aphorism “prevention is better than cure” is very relevant when dealing with transboundary animal diseases. This is why Government will continue to devote appropriate levels of resources to ensure effective border and import quarantine policies and programs to prevent the introduction of these diseases are implemented. This will be complemented with an active animal disease surveillance program geared for early detection of any exotic pathogens,” Minister Mustapha said.

For 2021, GLDA’s quarantine officers have already carried out several operations which resulted in 96 interceptions of animals, and livestock products at some of Guyana’s major ports of entry. Following those activities, several actions were taken which included quarantine of illegally imported animals, sanitary disposal, and in some cases, euthanasia.