Strategic vision, principles of GYEITI discussed at meeting with British High Commissioner

Head of the Guyana-Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GYEITI), Professor Prem Misir, on Tuesday met with the British High Commissioner to Guyana, Jane Miller (OBE) at her residence.

During the meeting, the high commissioner discussed her EITI experiences in Africa, and committed to sharing them to enhance the effectiveness of GYEITI. She was accompanied by Ms. Rosanne Kadir, Programme Manager.

Head, GYEITI, Professor Prem Misir flanked by British High Commissioner to Guyana, Jane Miller (right) and her staff, Ms. Rosanne Kadir, Programme Manager (left)

The discussion focused on, among other things, GYEITI’s strategic vision and priorities, strategy, structure, staffing, beneficial ownership, role of the Multi-Stakeholder Group (MSG), reconciliation, public benefit, its relationship to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), quality of data collection, status of the 2019 Independent Administrator (IA) report, and the schedule for completing the IA 2020 report.

The EITI has established a standard to promote the open and accountable management of oil, gas and mineral resources. Governments, together with companies and civil society, work to improve the management of natural resources by implementing the “EITI Standard.”

The benefits for the implementation of this standard includes more investments and signals to investors and international financial institutions that the government is engaged for a better transparency process.