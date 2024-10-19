Strathspey family of three gets home from Men on Mission

A family of three has become the latest beneficiaries of the Men on Mission initiative, embarking on a new chapter in their lives.

The keys to their new residence in Strathspey, East Coast Demerara, were officially handed over during a ceremony on Friday.

The Head of the household, Rasheed Mohamed, told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that his family previously rented a home in Enterprise.

Rasheed Mohamed and his wife Seurattie Parmanand

Mohamed suffers from a congenital branchial fistula that prevents him from maintaining stable employment.

As a result, he and his family get by with assistance from their extended family members, and Mohamed earns income from various odd jobs.

“I have two sisters who used to send money for us to pay the rent. Most of the time I would catch fish and that kind of thing and sell to support my family. I can’t really work too hard, due to my sickness,” he said.

This support from their extended family enabled the small family to pay for their plot of land in Strathspey. Mohamed said that the family applied some 12 years ago.

“Two years after we got the land, I realised I couldn’t afford to build the house, so I wrote a letter to the president, to see if I could get a little help, and this is what he did for us. I want to thank the President for what he has done for us,” the 40-year-old expressed.

This intervention has empowered Mohamed, his wife Seurattie, and their 9-year-old daughter Areafia, with a stable home, allowing them to focus on building a life together without the stress of monthly rent.

“I feel so happy that I have my own home. We don’t have to rent anybody’s house,” a relieved Mohamed added.

The home handed over to Rasheed Mohamed and his family on Friday

Mohamed’s story mirrors that of countless others whose lives have been uplifted with the support of the Men on Mission programme.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony said that the initiative is aligned with the government’s people-centred approach to development, a concept that drives President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s ‘One Guyana’ platform.

“It doesn’t matter where you’re living. It doesn’t matter what you look like. We want people in this country to have the benefits of the prosperity that this country is undergoing. And we see that as bringing people together,” he said.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony

The health minister acknowledged that there are some persons who, because of particularly challenging circumstances, are unable to adequately benefit from the ongoing transformation of the country.

This is where programmes like the Men on Mission would prove instrumental in filling those gaps, ensuring that these persons get the necessary support to enhance their lives.

“This government and many of the persons in the government, what we want is to help people. That’s our core mission, to help people. And that help can come in various ways,” Minister Anthony added.

The family received the keys to their new residence on Friday

The minister commended the Men on Mission for their arduous efforts since the programme’s launch in 2022.

The Men on Mission was conceptualised by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali. It aims to reintegrate men into society by equipping them with essential skills for the labour market and promoting positive change within communities.

Beyond building homes, this group has impacted vulnerable communities through a range of vital humanitarian initiatives.

The Men on Mission recently launched their Youth Empowerment and Mentorship Programme in Georgetown and Lethem. It provides a comprehensive support system that includes exciting after-school activities. These exercises encompass academic assistance, counselling, and motivation sessions. MoM committee members and several representatives from the Buxton/Foulis Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) were among those present at the event.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

