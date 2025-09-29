Strict protocol and penalties for National Park safety violations

The Protected Areas Commission (PAC) is concerned about the recent incidents that occurred on September 28, 2025, where a few individuals disregarded the rules of the National Park concerning the use of motorcycles and vehicles to traverse pathways designated for families, joggers, and children.

These irresponsible actions by a few members of the public endangered the safety of park users and diminished the purpose of the space. The National Park remains an urban space where families relax, exercise, and enjoy the outdoors. It is not a roadway for unauthorized vehicles or a diversion from road work, which is currently ongoing on both Carifesta Avenue and Thomas Road.

The Protected Areas Commission wishes to assure the public that immediate steps are being taken to prevent any such reoccurrence of misuse of the National Park. Members of the public are reminded that the National Park belongs to all Guyanese as a space to promote health and fitness, family relaxation, and sports.

Protected Areas Commission

September 29, 2025