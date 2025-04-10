Students sitting CAPE to get financial support – President Ali

The Government of Guyana has decided to waive fees for students writing the upcoming Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced the government’s decision in a live broadcast from State House on Thursday morning.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

“I will ensure that no child is compelled to limit the number of CSEC subjects they write on account of the financial circumstances of their parents. And this initiative goes beyond CSEC. It would also include the CAPE students and they too will benefit from this initiative,” the president stated.

CAPE is designed to provide certification of the academic, vocational, and technical achievement of students in the Caribbean who wish to further their studies after completing a minimum of five years of secondary education.

The Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) offers CAPE examinations in 22 two-unit subjects and two one-unit subjects.

This announcement comes less than 24 hours after the president revealed that parents of children writing eight subjects in the Caribbean Secondary Education Examination (CSEC) will no longer be required to pay fees.

This undertaking applies to candidates from both public and private institutions, representing an estimated investment of $700 million.

According to the Ministry of Education, the CSEC examination fees include an initial entry fee of $3,900, a subject fee of $3,700, and a local administrative fee of $1,000 per subject.

These costs will now be absorbed fully by the Ali-led government.

These undertakings are part of the government’s commitment to the nation’s future by investing in their social welfare and well-being.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

