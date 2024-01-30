Success bridge to close for emergency repairs

The general public is hereby notified that the ACROW panel bridge in the vicinity of Success, Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara, will be closed for emergency repairs this weekend, Saturday, February 3rd, 2024, and Sunday, February 4th, 2024.

The ministry is advising that trucks are not allowed to use the bridge until further notice.

The ministry regrets the inconvenience caused and urges road users to pay keen attention to all directional signs and warnings.

