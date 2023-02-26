Success for St Barnabas Accord

Agrofest 2023 has highlighted significant success for the St Barnabas accord as envisioned by His Excellency Dr. Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the Honorable Prime Minster of Barbados, Hon. Mia Amor Mottley. “Only coconuts” which was part of the delegation that was facilitated by the Guyana Office for Investment (Guyana Invest) to participate in Agrofest 2022 has entered the Barbados market. Less than one year later the Guyanese Manufacturer has partnered with Barbados Distribution company “Armstrong Agency” to bring the manufacturer’s range of coconut products to the Barbados market.

The products include:

• Only Coconuts Gluten Free Coconut Flour

• Coconut Chips Sugarcane Infusion

• Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

• Desiccated Coconut

• Refined Cooking Oil

Chief Investment Officer of Guyana and Agency Head of Guyana Invest Dr. Peter Ramsaroop expressed his support for the venture saying that the partnership is a signal that the St Barnabas Accord is not just another “talkshop” but a real and tangible action plan by the two leaders to move the Caribbean region closer to the goals of 25% by 2025, which will ultimately see the regions import bill reduced by 25% from extra-regional suppliers.

The CEO of Armstrong Agency Mr. Christopher Lambert was excited to have Only Coconuts join the cadre of sustainable Caribbean products which his agency represents. Mr. Leslie Ramlall of Only Coconuts says that this move is in line with the strategic vision of his company as they have invested in developing one of the largest coconut processing facilities in the Caribbean with the capacity to supply the region with a completely organic and safe product that can be trusted. Their range of vegan products is 100% made in Guyana and is certified by HACCAP and verified as non-gmo by the NON-GMO Project. Mr Ramlall says that their all-natural superfood products are perfect for those seeking a wholesome lifestyle. Packed with healthy fats and antioxidants, coconuts are proven to support health and wellness when regularly consumed.

Dr Ramsaroop indicated that based on the response at this year’s event we can expect that more partnerships of this nature will be forthcoming and we should celebrate the leaders of both countries for creating an environment for the private sector to collaborate in this way.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

