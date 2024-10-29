Suddie Public Hospital get new simulation centre

Suddie Public Hospital on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two now features a new simulation centre which will enhance hands-on learning for nursing trainees.

The simulation centre will support approximately 150 trainees currently enrolled in the region’s nursing programme.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony and a trainee nurse during the ceremonial cutting of the ribbon to open the new Simulation Centre at the Suddie Public Hospital

The facility, valued at $5 million, was inaugurated by Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony on Monday during a regional visit.

Minister Anthony encouraged trainees to maximise the centre’s resources while underscoring the Ministry’s commitment to expanding healthcare training through the hybrid nursing programme.

“We are happy that we are able to formally open this simulation centre. I do hope that you use it wisely and to the best of your ability. I would like you to care the tools that are found in it,” the minister said.

Minister Anthony, Regional Health Officer, Dr Ranjeev Singh and Hinterland Coordinator, Michael Gouveia converse with one of the nurses in charge of the centre

He advised the nursing students to collaborate closely with their lecturers to gain a comprehensive understanding of their studies and contribute to strengthening the healthcare workforce.

Emphasising the importance of communication skills, he noted that effective patient interactions are vital in their careers.

Minister Anthony also highlighted the government’s substantial investments in healthcare, stating, “We are spending a lot of money in this region…About three years ago we have given about $100 million, last year we gave $200 million and this year we have for the region about $500 million.”

Patient simulators that are being used by the trainee nurses

Regional Health Officer (RHO) Dr Ranjeev Singh echoed the Minister’s sentiments, urging the students to commit to their studies and take advantage of the additional resources.

“We are making the sacrifices and the resources available, so you must now do your part by making your personal sacrifices to uplift yourself. Your actions will also contribute to our goal of attaining better healthcare services for our patients,” the RHO stated.

Dr Singh also encouraged the trainees to extend their healthcare responsibilities beyond the workplace and actively promote health in their communities.

Some of the tools that will be used in the Simulation Centre

The Ministry’s Hinterland Coordinator Michael Gouveia added that the health sector is undergoing significant modernisation, presenting new opportunities for professional growth.

“The opportunity that you have today never existed before. The government of Guyana has deliberately created these opportunities so that people can be better trained within the healthcare sector…This is among the first simulation centres to be commissioned through the decentralized programme, so make use of it,” the coordinator posited.

