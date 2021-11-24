Surinamese off-roaders to tour parts of Guyana

The Savannah Drive Tour Agency has teamed up with the 4×4 Adventure Suriname to participate in an adventure that would see 40 visitors from Suriname touring several parts of Guyana.

Speaking at a simple ‘send-off’ Wednesday at the Guyana Tourism Authority, Director (ag) Kamrul Baksh, said after passing through Moleson Creek, participants will travel to Georgetown where they will take a city tour, before venturing to Yarrowkabra where they will spend the night, before continuing to Mabura, Mahdia then Bartica over a five-day period, making several stops along the way.

Ronald Smith of the GTA, Shane D’Andrade of Savannah Drive, Kamrul Baksh, Director(ag) GTA AND Casey Sagon at the GTA head office today.

“The Guyana Tourism Authority is happy to partner and happy to support Savannah Tours and also very receptive to have sporting groups and adventure groups such as the 4×4 Adventure Suriname to come here and explore the unexplored areas and the beauty of our destination,” Baksh said.

He noted that Guyana is promoted as an adventure destination, having just concluded the Climb Guyana initiative and the Moraikobai Safari.

Some of the vehicles that will participate in the tour.

“So, we’re seeing more and more organisers developing and exploring routes more multisport adventures, which is what our destination lends to. You can have a multitude of experiences here in our country.”

He is excited that groups from Suriname are interested, especially since the borders were closed due to COVID-19.

The GTA, he noted will continue to work with local operators to ensure that their experiences are safe.

Shane D’Andrade of Savannah Drive

Shane D’Andrade, of Savannah Drive, said the tour company was initiated eight years ago and is about off – roading through Guyana’s rough terrains. He said the “very expensive sport, tourism activity” is growing daily.

The Surinamese delegation will be led by eight trail guides on motor bikes.

Some of the people that will be engaged in the five-day tour.

“We’ll travel all the way through Mabura, all the way to Mango Landing, all the way into Mahdia, Mahdia supposed to be having a little celebration this weekend, it’s not promoted, so we’ll be just there for the night then moving all the way over the Denham bridge back into Bartica, spend another night, do some sightseeing there with the bikers, reaching up a lot of bikers along the way and other trail seekers from Guyana- small numbers. It’s a full camp out… some people will be staying in hotels and so but we will be eating along the way, buying stuff along the way and maybe even cooking along the routes,” D’Andrade noted.

The vehicles in the ferry crossing over to Guyana.

“I have people from Brazil that come, I have a lot of adventure seekers from the Caribbean that want to come, St Lucia, St. Maarten, Dominica, all the islands you could think about, they want to come to Guyana, it’s just for things to open now and Guyana is going to be in the off-roading adventure,” D’Andrade noted.

The tour operator is seeking to attract more foreign tourists, and while there is are a lot of interests from persons, Covid-19 restrictions are limiting the number.