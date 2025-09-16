Swift actions being taken to address concerns at Haags Bosch landfill site

The government has taken an aggressive approach to address the concerns of the smoke and pungent stench emanating from the Haags Bosch landfill site on the East Bank of Demerara.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Priya Manickchand on Monday visited the area to assess the ongoing works.

She noted that she had already engaged the engineers and management of the landfill site to address the complaints of residents in nearby communities.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Priya Manickchand engages the staff of the landfill site

“With the development that’s happening in Guyana, we’ve moved from 400 tonnes per day to 1,200 tonnes per day. We have moved from about 100 trucks dumping here to about three to four hundred trucks. We have to now increase our capacity,” the minister stated.

She also plans to work alongside First Lady Arya Ai in beautifying villages and communities across Guyana to ensure they are clean and wholesome.

The ministry will also look at improving solid waste management in Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs).

The Haags Bosch Landfill Site being maintained by the local government ministry

“We wanted our communities to be safe and sanitary and wholesome, [so that] children and families could enjoy the outdoors in the afternoons,” the minister noted.



