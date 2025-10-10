Tarcellia John is new chairwoman of Region Eight

The new Chairman of Region Eight, Potaro Siparuni is Tarcellia John, of the People’s Progressive Party Civic. She replaces Headley Pio, who served from 2020 to 2025 and was the vice-chairman from 2015 to 2020.

She copped eight of the fifteen votes, with the remaining seven going to her running mate – Marbell Thomas.

This means for the second time the PPP/C has the chairmanship of the region.

Other councillors sworn in on behalf of the People’s Progressive Party Civic Government are Lawrence Alphonso, Louana Augustus, Emeran Austin, Thandeka Harlequin, Serena Balkaran, and Ragkumar Singh.

Samantha Edwards-John, councillor of the A Partnership for National Unity, APNU is also the new vice chairperson of the region. No other person was nominated for the position.

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development,

Hon. Pauline Sukhai along with Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Hon. Sarah

Browne witnessed the swearing in on Friday in the

Minister Sukhai urged all the councillors to work in unison to further the development in the region.

She said, “you are now entrusted with Region Eight and to ensure that the population of Region Eight is served to the best of your ability.”

Minister Sukhai also encouraged the new chairperson to continue along the development trajectory laid by former chairperson, Pio. “We must give thanks and appreciate the work that was done by the former Chairperson. Under his tenure a number of initiatives were achieved,” she noted.

Amerindian Affairs Minister Sarah Browne also encouraged the councillors to ensure progressive thinking hallmark their tenure.