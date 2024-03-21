Task force to being setup to examine implementation of LARC38’s recommendations

A task force will be set up to accelerate the implementation of recommendations from the recently concluded United Nations Food and Organisation (FAO) 38th Regional Conference for Latin America and the Caribbean (LARC38).

The special committee will be chaired by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha. Minister Mustapha is also the LARC’s chairman for the next two conferences.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha during the press briefing on Thursday

The regional conference opened on Monday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), Liliendaal, and saw the participation of some 33 countries converging to discuss challenges and top priorities in food and agriculture, aimed at fostering regional coherence in global policies.

At a media conference on Thursday, Minister Mustapha emphasised the success of the engagement and noted that the outcomes will be essential in promoting sustainable agricultural growth and food security in Latin America and the Caribbean.

He disclosed that the first meeting of the task force is expected to take place in May in Chile to examine the recommendations.

Minister Mustapha said Guyana is dedicated to collaborating with its regional partners to put the conference’s proposals into practice.

During the engagements, participants identified many key areas to advance efforts to eradicate poverty and hunger, while boosting nations’ ability to attract targeted investments through the implementation of the Hand in Hand Initiative.

Meanwhile, FAO’s Deputy Director General and Regional Representative for Latin America and the Caribbean, Mario Lubetkin highlighted that the priority areas of the conference focused primarily on achieving food security.

FAO’s Deputy Director General and Regional Representative for Latin America and the Caribbean, Mario Lubetkin during the press briefing

These areas include efficient, inclusive, and sustainable production; ending hunger and achieving food security and nutrition; sustainable management of natural resources and adaptation to climate change for a better environment and the reduction of inequalities, and poverty, and promotion of resilience for a better life.

Members also acknowledged the critical need to strengthen Caribbean resilience, with a focus on Small Island Developing States (SIDS) in light of the numerous shocks and hazards they confront, especially the growing danger posed by climate change.

Further, Lubetkin stressed that most of the key topics that were discussed during the conference are integrally linked with CARICOM’s 25 by 2025 food security agenda.

With the conclusion of LARC38, Guyana intends to capitalise on the momentum created by the conference and will keep collaborating closely with its region to accomplish common objectives.

