Tassawini gets school, health post

Tassawini, an Amerindian community situated in the Port Kaituma/Matarkai sub-district in Region One, now has access to first-time education and healthcare services, due to the government’s intervention through the Regional Democratic Council (RDC).

This was revealed by Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley, during the recent Regional Toshaos/CDC Chairpersons Conference hosted to engage Amerindian leaders on issues affecting their communities.

According to the chairman, as of September, teachers will be dispatched to the new school to ensure that learners there receive quality education.

“We now have a community health post. We’ve already trained and earmarked health workers to go there very shortly,” Ashley added.

Additionally, students now have a mode of transportation, which was handed over to the community by the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs. Also, a minibus will be made available to help with transportation through the RDC.

“We have made available a minibus to ensure that between Matthew’s Ridge and the other communities, children are able to have access to education.”

The regional chairman reminded that the government is working at the national and regional levels to ensure that development is reaching every community in the 10 administrative regions across Guyana.

Ashley also said Region One is on the verge of reaching greater heights with the many investments being pumped into the region. In this regard, leaders were urged to work together to bring development to their respective villages.

“All of us have a responsibility to work equally as hard as our government to ensure that our communities and our villages become transformed,” he expressed.

