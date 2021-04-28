Temporary interruption of service at New Amsterdam NIS Office

The operations of the National Insurance Scheme, New Amsterdam will be temporarily interrupted for the remaining of the week.

Recently, five (5) employees of that Local Office were tested positive for Covid 19 while others are still being screened.

In light of this situation, the Management of the National Insurance Scheme made a decision to temporarily suspend all services with the exception of the distribution of Pension Books which will continue throughout the week.

NIS regrets any inconvenience caused.

Dianne Lewis Baxter

Public Relations Officer

Telephone Number: 227-6851