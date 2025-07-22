Temporary power outages and traffic disruptions-Liliendaal to Good Hope, E.C.D

The Ministry of Public Works hereby advises the public and specifically persons living along and utilizing the East Coast Demerara’s Railway Embankment Corridor from LILIENDAAL to GOOD HOPE that there will be temporary POWER OUTAGES and DISRUPTIONS TO TRAFFIC during the following scheduled dates and times:

Monday, July 28th, 2025: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (8 hrs.)

Wednesday, July 30th, 2025: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (8 hrs.)

This is to facilitate utility relocation by the Contractor, China Rail First Group to continue roadworks.

During this period, road users are urged to proceed with caution, reduce speeds, and comply with the instructions of flagmen and traffic control signage in the area. These measures are being coordinated with the Guyana Police Force to ensure the safety of both commuters and work crews and to allow efficient works.

Contact Personnel:

China Rail First Group, Social Officer- Nandanie Kumar: 604-6187

Ministry of Public Works, Environmental Officer- Kassie Badal:744-3566.

Beston Consulting- Beyonce Roberts: 616-4596