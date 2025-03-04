T&HD Service on the Bartica to Parika Route Continues Without Delay
At 10:45 hrs today an incident occurred while a heavyladen truck which was transported from Parika to Bartica on board the M.V. Malali was being offloaded. The truck was one of the eighteen (18) vehicles, occupying 31 spaces aboard the vessel. The photo below shows the incident. The Transport and Harbours Department is currently conducting an investigation to prevent a reoccurrence.
The M.V. Malali has since been loaded to capacity, with 17 vehicles, occupying 31 spaces, and has departed Bartica, as at 14:30 hrs en route to Parika without further incident.