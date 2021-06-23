The history of the Cheshire Home

The Cheshire Home (previously known as Cheshire Home for Spastic Children) was established in 1972. The home is solely managed by the Management Committee and the Ministry of Health (MOH). Cheshire Home provides care and ensure general well-being and rehabilitation of persons with mental, physical or learning disability.

The Cheshire Home currently provides accommodation for 28 residents between the ages of 12 to 60 years. The facility is staffed with an Administrator and four categories of Nursing Staff which includes a Staff Nurse, Nursing Assistant, Patient Care Assistant, Nurse-Aide and Ancillary Staff. These staff provide a 24-hour specialized care for the residents of Cheshire Home.

Staff of the Home strive to offer the highest possible standard of care to all residents. This is done with respect, empathy, kindness and warmth in an environment that can truly be regarded as their home. The Home provides a safe environment and a good quality of life for residents barring their circumstances.

Phases 1 and 2 of the Home accommodates residents with severe disability, while phase 3 caters for residents who are semi-independent and do not require extensive care.

Cheshire home provides the following:

Dormitory Services: where all the needs of the residents are catered to.

Occupational Therapy: which helps the residents to develop and improve skills needed for everyday activities.

Physiotherapy: provides both inpatient and outpatient services.

Library: serves the residents of Cheshire Home and the community.

Apart from the MOH, the Cheshire Home is supported by frequent donations from various private sector companies, non-governmental organisations and individuals, both local and overseas.

At Cheshire Home, we believe that it is not our differences that divide us, but rather it is our inability to recognize, accept and celebrate those differences.

For more information, contact # 259-3454 or email us at cheshirehome2@gmail.com