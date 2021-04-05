The MoH is expected to vaccinate more than 40,000 persons in the coming week

As of April 3, the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered across Guyana was 40,468. Of this total 12 second doses were administered. Guyana has surpassed 3,000 vaccinations in a day three times during last week. The top three Regions, as would be expected, were the largest populated regions – Regions 4, 6 and 3 – in that order. The least numbers were recorded in Region 8, followed by Region 10 and Region 9. Only these last three regions have recorded less than 1,000 vaccinations so far.

The MOH’s target for the coming week is to administer 40,000 first dose vaccines. We will also complete several hundred second dose vaccines this week. The President, the Vice President, the Minister of Health have been relentless in pursuing access to vaccines. The Government has also spoken to governments, such as India, China, Russia. The government has engaged the diplomatic Corp in Guyana, including the ABCE countries. The Government has spoken to manufacturers and owners of vaccines, such as Astra Zeneca, COVAXIN, Pfizer, Moderna and will be speaking to Johnson and Johnson this week. The Government will continue this engagement, leaving no stone unturned, and will procure vaccines as they become available. The President has publicly declared that the government will find the resources necessary to vaccinate the population.

Even as the Government is aggressively pursuing access to vaccines, the COVID-19 vaccine rollout is ramping up this coming week. More than 100 fixed-site and mobile teams will be administering first and second doses vaccine starting Tuesday April 6. These teams will be administering vaccines in all ten regions of Guyana. The Minister of Health and the Ministry of Health are urging all persons who are 40 years and older to take this opportunity to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccines are free. The vaccines are effective and safe.

We urge all faith leaders to be ambassadors for the COVID-19 vaccination program in Guyana. Already national bodies, such as Dharmic Sabha, the CIOG and the Presbyterian Church have joined the campaign. Individual churches across Guyana have made significant contributions to the success of the rollout so far. The fixed sites have been listed on the MOH’s website and shared on Facebook. We urge faith leaders to promote the vaccination campaign and direct persons to the various centers.

We urge the private sector to aggressively promote the COVID-19 vaccination rollout. The private sector, through Banks DIH, Sterling Products, Fernandes and other companies, have and continue to provide support for the Vaccine Cold Chain. These companies have been on standby and continue to be on standby to lend support for the transportation and distribution logistics that vaccines require. The MOH is eternally grateful. It demonstrates the kind of collaboration that contributes to the success of public health. It is in this vein that we further ask our colleagues in the private sector to promote the vaccination program. We would be delighted if by the end of this coming week private sector entities can boast that more than 75% of all employees 40 years and older are vaccinated.

To this end, all public sector entities should do the same. We expect that all public servants or persons employed in the public sector entities who are 40 years and older would have acted responsibly and take their vaccines. This include all health workers, teachers, police officer and members of the GDF who are 40 years and older.

The Ministry of Local Government has been playing a pivotal role in mobilizing citizens. Over the initial period, NDCs such as Canal Polder, La Grange, Leonora and Kilcoy/Chesney/Hampshire, have organized successful campaigns for 60 years and older. This coming week, Canefield/Enterprise and Kilcoy/Chesney/Hampshire in Region 6 and Little Diamond/Herstelling will host COVID-19 Vaccine rollouts in their communities for persons 40 years and older. For the KIlcoy/Chesney/Hampshire, NDC, the Albion Cricket Club is taking the lead. We welcome the Albion Cricket Club to the partnership and urge ather sports club to join us.

The MOH is grateful for the support it has received from Cabinet Members, led by the President and the Vice President, as they have publicly taken their vaccines and have publicly been promoting the vaccination rollout. We are grateful that the leaders of the newer political parties have also taken their vaccines and have been promoting the exercise. But not all politicians have taken this responsibility with gusto. We urge the Opposition leaders and his MPs to be more visible in promoting this vaccine program. We are encouraged that they have taken their vaccines and we implore them to get on the COVID-19 Vaccination promotion campaign. COVID-19 does not discriminate on political grounds and is dangerous to ALL citizens.

Even as the MOH continues an aggressive rollout, we are concerned about the continued reckless behavior of certain persons who have taken an anti-vaxxer stance. This is irresponsible. While vaccination is not mandatory in Guyana, it is an effective public health measure and protect against certain diseases. In the case of COVID-19 vaccines, it will protect against severe illnesses and, therefore, is an imperative for every citizen. For those who are publicly castigating vaccination with conspiracy theories, we urge that they desist. The vaccines in use will protect people, making them safer and stopping the COVID-19 virus. It will not turn anyone into something else; it will definitely not turn anyone into any animal. We urge citizens to dismiss these conspiracy theories and to ignore those spreading wild tales.

The urgency for vaccination is now at an all-time high. The vaccine is our only way out of this pandemic. But it will be a while before all Guyanese are fully vaccinated against this deadly virus, the COVID-19 virus. It is incumbent, it is a life-and-death imperative, for every Guyanese to strictly adhere to the public health measures. Wearing a mask once anyone leaves home is not merely a necessity, it is really a life-and-death choice. We remind people that each time they are not wearing a mask in public, they are literally at risk for a fatal illness. They continued reckless gathering around the country is playing a game of roulette with the angels of death. The Ministry of Health cannot be more blunt – stay at home and go out only when necessary. The public health curfew is in everyone’s best interest.

Truly, the virus in our midst is widespread. As in other countries in the region and around the world, COVID-19 is in a new global surge. We recognize the surge in Guyana. But after a year of circulating, the virus among us has become more effective in spreading during this new surge. It has also become more virulent and deadlier. The hospital beds are increasingly becoming occupied with COVID-19 patients who become sicker more rapidly. In addition, the virus is infecting younger people and more young people are getting sicker faster.

Thus, the MOH is strongly advising that every citizen continue to adhere to the public health measures and to get vaccinated as soon as the eligibility requirement applies. Presently everyone aged 40 and above is eligible to receive vaccines. Please come forward and be vaccinated against COVID-19.

List of COVID-19 Vaccination Sites Region Sites Start Date Fixed Site Mobile Site 1 Mabaruma 18/2/2021 X Port Kaituma 22/2/2021 X Matthew’s Ridge 23/2/2021 X Waramuri X Manawarin X Kumaka District Hospital 23/3/2021 X Kwebanna X 2 Suddie 17/2/2021 X Charity 10/3/2021 X Anna Regina 15/3/2021 X Supernaam 17/3/2021 X Hust Diren 22/3/2021 X Windsor Castle 23/3/2021 X Abrahams Zuil 24/03/2021 X Queenstown 25/3/2021 X Oscar Joseph Hospital 24/3/2021 x 3 Parika 15/3/2021 X Goed Intent 22/3/2021 X Versailles 17/3/2021 X Leguan 10/3/2021 X Den Amstel 17/3/2021 X Wakenaam 17/3/2021 X West Demerara Hospital 25/3/2021 X 18/3/2021 19/3/2021 Tuschen 20/3/2021 X 22/3/2021 23/3/2021 24/3/2021 Leonora 25/3/2021 X 4 GPHC 11/2/2021 X 11/2/2021 12/2/2021 Enmore 15/2/2021 X 22/2/2021 Diamond 25/2/2021 X Vaccination Centre (Brickdam) 5/3/2021 X 15/3/2021 16/3/2021 17/3/2021 17/3/2021 Unity 24/3/2021 X Clonbrook 24/3/2021 X Ann’s Grove X Victoria X Mahaica X 22/3/2021 23/3/2021 24/3/2021 Herstelling 24/3/2021 X 24/3/2021 Melanie Health centre 24/3/2021 X BV Health Centre 24/3/2021 X Lusignan Health Centre 24/3/2021 X Eccles 24/3/2021 X Soesdyke Health Centre 24/3/2021 X 24/3/2021 24/3/2021 25/3/2021 25/2/2021 26/3/2021 27/3/2021 30/3/2021 30/3/2021 1/4/2021 1/4/2021 Private Hospitals Davis Memorial Hospital 16/3/2021 St. Joseph Mercy Hospital 16/01/2021 Woodlands Hospital 15/3/2021 X Balwant Singh 13/2/2021 5 Fort Wellington 16/02/2021 X Bushlot 12/3/2021 X Mahicony 17/3/2021 X High Dam Health Centre 22/03/2021 X Rosignol 17/03/2021 X 6 New Amsterdam 17/2/2021 X Skeldon 17/2/2021 X No. 47 Village Health Centre 15/3/2021 X Port Mourant Health Centre 15/3/2021 X Bothers Health Centre 15/3/2021 X Mibicuri 18/3/2021 X 7 Bartica 19/2/2021 X Kamarang 11/3/2021 X X Four Mile 22/3/2021 X X 23/3/2021 24/3/2021 25/3/2021 26/3/2021 27-28/3/2021 30/3/2021-31-3/2021 1/4/2021-2/4/2021 4/4/2021 7/4/2021 8 Mahdia 24/2/2021 X Kato (Rovering Team) 12/3/2021 X 11/3/2021 19/3/2021 21/3/2021 24/3/2021 28/3/2021 31/3/2021 1/4/2021 3/4/2021 5/4/2021 9 Lethem 23/2/2021 X Annai 12/3/2021 X Aishalton 15/3/2021 X Sandcreek 18/3/2021 X 10 Linden 16/2/2021 X 19/3/2021 Kwakwani 10/3/2021 X Leticia Holder X One Mile X Amelia’s Ward X