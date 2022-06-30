Therapy, trauma counselling for Mon Repos residents affected by protests

Residents of Mon Repos and neighbouring communities along the East Coast of Demerara corridor, who were affected by the protest actions on Tuesday, will be provided with free therapy and trauma counselling from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.

This is one of the government’s many interventions being implemented to deliver relief and assurance to victims of the horrific event.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persuad engaging victim of the protest.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, MP, told DPI Wednesday, that the services will be offered at the Main Road Tarmac, Mon Repo on Friday, July 1, at 9:30 hrs.

The special outreach will also provide services to persons living with disabilities, persons seeking public assistance and old age pension, among others.

Minister Persaud said the incident on Tuesday caused tremendous harm to citizens, who had no involvement but were executing their daily activities. She called on Guyanese to stand in solidarity with persons who suffered from the tragedy.

“These people were conducting their daily routines; they were involved in their business and they were doing what they do industriously. And to see the level of lawlessness and atrociousness that took place yesterday, I think every Guyanese should condemn that because nobody should be subject to that kind of thing.

The robbery, the looting, people were injured, I just spoke to a young man whose one eye was affected; we don’t know what will happen to his sight, so these are the type of things that went on yesterday and I believe that the country should stand with these people.”

Minister Persaud assured Guyanese that the government, through the Ministry of Home Affairs, is working proactively to manage the country’s security during this time to ensure citizens have stability to overcome the disturbing experience.

President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali during a visit to Mon Repos on Tuesday, June 28, assured persons who were affected by looters of the government’s commitment to fully compensated for their losses, and those who were involved in the destruction of properties will face the full force of the law.

He has also committed to engaging residents subsequently to address the issue of job creation and empowerment, crime prevention and the strengthening of community policing.

