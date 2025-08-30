‘There is no comparison; President Ali is respected internationally” – Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett

People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C candidate Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett has declared that President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali remains unchallenged because he has gained international recognition and respect for his leadership on a number of global challenges.

She made this declaration as she addressed the party’s final rally held at Lusignan on the East Coast of Demerara (EBD), one day before Guyanese head to the polls on September 1.

People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C candidate, Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett

Speaking to thousands of supporters from all walks of life on Saturday, Rodrigues-Birkett said the PPP/C has “the right team to lead us.”

“President Ali has made his name on the international stage. He has respect internationally, and you can only get respect internationally when you’re doing a good job,” she stated to a roaring and energised crowd.

She issued a strongly worded criticism of the PPP/C’s opponents, stating that, “There is no comparison. Can you imagine that we have one that is sanctioned and one that cannot remember when is election Day?”

A section of the enthusiastic PPP/C supporters attending the Lusignan rally on Saturday

She scoffed at the thought of a sanctioned businessman delivering remarks at the United Nations.

In stark contrast, the ruling PPP/C has decades of experience and “We have shown that when we commit, we deliver, and when we say we are doing it, we are doing it,” she declared.

President Ali has earned international recognition for his strong advocacy on biodiversity, global peace and the need for more funding to aid developing countries that are prone to the effects of climate change.

Earlier this year, he chaired a high-level open debate on “Poverty, Underdevelopment and Conflict: Implications for the Maintenance of International Peace and Security” as Guyana chaired the United Nations Security Council.

In July, the head of state led the first “Global Biodiversity Alliance Summit”, bringing together global leaders, universities, non-governmental organisations and policy-makers to concretise the movement of protecting the world’s biodiversity assets.

In April of this year, President Ali received the prestigious Global Leadership Award for Open Innovation for 2024 from the University of California, Berkeley.

In 2024, he also received the prestigious Wilson Award from the Wilson Centre for his leadership on sustainability, biodiversity and climate change.