Third company gets ‘Made in Guyana’ mark

Precision Global Incorporated, today received its ‘Made in Guyana’ certification from the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS).

The certificate was handed over to General Manager, Lesley Ramlall by Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, M.P.

The certification mark will now be on the packaging for its virgin coconut oil, coconut flour, coconut chips and refined coconut oil, which are manufactured for the local and international market.

The minister commended the company for its initiative, and the setting up of its processing facility at Marudi, on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, where persons from the area are employed.

She also highlighted that the company sources its coconuts from several parts of the country, creating an impact on economic development in the country.

“The coconut and its associated products are in high demand across the region and internationally. Close to 10,000 metric tonnes were exported in 2020 and this market is growing. I therefore, encourage you to continue to invest and innovate and expand your operations. Once again, I assure you that in doing so, you will find that you will have government’s fullest support,” Minister Walrond said.

This is the third company to acquire the “Made in Guyana” mark since its inception in 2021. Minister Walrond noted that several other companies are in the process of acquiring certification.

“We are pleased to see this kind of response to this certification programme. We wish to see the private sector sharing in that vision, whereby Made in Guyana is globally recognised as synonymous with quality, sustainable products, ethically produced with due care for our environment, and for the lives and livelihoods of workers and communities,” the minister added.

She noted that having a recognisable brand is important for businesses competing in the international market.

All companies, the minister noted, that carry the mark are ambassadors for the brand.

The company’s General Manager Ramlall in his remarks said the acquisition of the mark speaks to the degree of confidence placed in the company to be able to produce goods that are of a high standard.

He added that the company’s objectives are to produce healthy, quality foods at affordable prices in attractive and convenient packages that will reach the targeted consumers.

Also making remarks were Executive Director of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association, Nizam Hassan; Executive Director (ag) GNBS, Ramrattie Karan, and, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Precision Global Inc., Ravi Annand.

Minister Walrond and the visiting team were also given a tour of the coconut processing facility.





