Delivering remarks at the People’s Progressive Party Civic’s final public meeting in Lusignan, community advocate Naeem Barlow called on citizens, especially those in the Muslim community, to support the PPP/C administration in the upcoming regional and general elections.

Barlow reminded the audience of Guyana’s progress. He noted that the country has moved past what he referred to as the “dark days” and is now experiencing a significant transformation under the current administration.

“We need to put the dots together, connect all the dots. And the dots are in three phases, our past, where we are today, and where we are going,” Barlow said. “When you look around us today with all of the developments, how can we deny this? So my brothers and sisters, this is not the time for blue, this is the time for red.”

Naeem Barlow, PPP/C Candidate

He emphasised that the progress happening across the country shows the PPP/C’s commitment to improving the lives of all Guyanese. He also encouraged those who might still be undecided to join the movement.

“I’m calling upon you this afternoon, on September 1, all of us should wake up early. I’m appealing to our brothers and sisters as well, on Sunday night, rest early so you can wake up and go to the polls and put your X next to the cup, only for PPP/C,” he stated.

Alicia Amos, another PPPC candidate, expressed her gratitude to the PPP/C administration for its investment in education.

Alicia Amos, PPP/C candidate

“I want you to remember that this is a government that brought us free, fair and accessible education and scholarships galore,” she said.

Speaking passionately, Amos said that the PPP/C has brought unity to the country, and they are going to continue doing that for the next five years.

Both candidates encouraged young voters to take the elections seriously as they are voting for their future.