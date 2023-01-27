This year’s budget is well-balanced, transformational – Min Anand Persaud

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud on Thursday described this year’s National Budget as well-balanced and crafted to ensure development for all Guyanese.

“This budget is all about putting our people first…This 2023 budget, we can truly be proud of, which will definitely propel this country’s growth and development to greater heights. It is historic since it is the largest budget to date to be presented in this parliament,” Minister Persaud told the National Assembly during the budget debate.

He said the government will be embarking on a slew of projects that will see transformation in all regions.

“Budget 2023 comes at a time when Guyana is finally standing firm as a truly democratic and law-abiding nation after years of hardship and political unrest by the APNU+AFC coalition.”

Minister Persaud noted that many organisations have lauded the 2023 budget and the government’s prudent management of the economy.

“Each measure in the budget is realistic and practical. The PPP/C Government took all of the measures and vast development to ensure everyone will benefit,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the minister explained that the regional hubs will assist Guyana with its goal of helping to reduce the region’s food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025. The use of science and research technology in the agriculture sector will assist Guyana to advance the innovative capabilities in this regard.

“We are thinking about the future and beyond, not only today. We are policy-driven and work-oriented. This is what a government does that cares for its people,”Minister Persaud emphasised.

