Thousands of sugar workers to receive WPI after more than 2 years

Thousands of sugar workers across regions 3, 4, 5 and 6 at the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) three operating estates are to receive payments for their hard earned Weekly Production Incentives (WPI) and other incentives for 1st crop, 2021 by March 20, 2021.

At the Blairmont and Uitvlugt Estates, some 3,600 qualified employees are expected to receive an additional two days’ pay as weekly production incentives having surpassed their weekly production targets on March 5 and 12, 2021. Similarly at Albion Estate 3,300 qualified employees will receive one day’s pay for surpassing their weekly target on March 5, 2021. Albion’s recent achievement has brought an end to its WPI drought experienced since 2019.

WPI is one of the several initiatives in place to boost employees’ productivity. This incentive was implemented on May 13, 1989 replacing the monthly bonus initiative which was paid for achieving the estates’ set weekly production targets.

The payment of a WPI is based on the individual Estate’s achievement of one hundred percent (100%) or more of its weekly target. Once the targets are achieved, qualified employees on the estate will receive one (1) day’s pay. If the Estate’s achievement is one hundred and thirty percent (130%) or more of its target, then qualified employees on the estate will receive two (2) days’ pay.

The Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc. (GuySuCo) would like to congratulate all of its employees on the achievement of the weekly production targets. Qualified employees will be receiving their WPI along with other incentives as the Corporation forges ahead with production to achieve the 1st crop target of 42,608 MT sugar.

According to Mr, Deodat Sukhu, GuySuCo’s Chief Industrial Relations Manager “The employees are aware that in order to qualify for this incentive they have to work at a minimum four days of the week . It is noticeable that when we have a built momentum and the factories achieve their targets, the motivation that you have from that momentum continues to drive the operational chain of the industry and the likelihood of having an incentive achieved and paid as the momentum continues over the following weeks.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Mohamed Rafeek Yusuf, a long serving Cane Harvesters with over 41 years of dedicated service at Blairmont Estate , opined that the “WPI is a great thing in the estate. It boosts the work force to come out in large numbers. It is a way of improving production. You find over the years when the WPI was not being achieved, the turn out get very poor, people lose interest of the work. The WPI will boost production and turnout. I feel it is something good. I believe strongly this is good.”

Also, in expressing his elation at the news of receiving the upcoming WPI pay, Mr. Sachin Sooknandan, another cane harvester, who has served for more than 8 years in the Industry, expressed his gratitude “I just received a day’s pay and this is something real good and it will benefit me and my family. It will be better for us; we are going to be more motivated because my colleagues are already talking about working harder to make the day’s pay. This is real nice and we are glad if it can continue so it will benefit the people in the country. I feel real good what the government is doing and what we getting right now is real good. Keep it up!”

At Albion Estate, Mr. Kiwani Park, Safety Officer, explained that the WPI is an excellent initiative for both Corporation and workers “I elated in sense that we are able to achieve our day’s pay after a long period of time. What you find happening is that persons are motivated when there is something extra you find that the work force is motivated when that extra day’s pay is made . It is evident, you know sometime when you look at the turn out you will find that it is very low but when there is a day pay everybody is hyped up every one is interesting in working to qualify. Just yesterday I spoken to one of the harvesting gangs and one of the first things that they asked me is are we going to be making another day’s pay this week I said there was a possibility but we have to stay positive we have to continue to work and the basic thing is that we have to work four (4) or more of the days to qualify for the day’s pay. So I encourage the work force out there to come out in their numbers work hard as possible and you know of course it will be more disposal income with an extra day pay. I am really happy that the estate is back on track and not only Albion Estate but Blairmont and Uitvlugt are also in the position of achieving WPI.”

In order for the Corporation to achieve its sugar production target of 42,608 MT within the cropping period of twelve-week, Albion Estate has to produce 21,573 MT, Blairmont – 12,404 MT of sugar and Uitvlugt – 8,631 MT of sugar.

As at week ending March 12, 2021, (three weeks of production) some 10,135 MT of sugar was produced.