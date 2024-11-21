Three aspiring seamstresses trained through WIIN

The lives of three young women from Region Two have significantly improved after recently completing a Garment Construction course under the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Women Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) programme.

Aspiring seamstresses Sarah Adams, Delicia Da Silva, and Leshann Inniss expressed gratitude for the ministry’s training, noting that it has set them on the path to achieving their goals and dreams.

Graduating class from Mainstay/Whyaka

The 12-day training course enabled the women from the far-flung communities of Grant Strong Hope-Pomeroon River and Mainstay/Whyaka to acquire the necessary skills to kickstart their journeys as trained tailors.

They were part of a group of 25 participants which included one man.

Newly trained seamstress Leshann Inniss shared how the programme provided much-needed guidance, saying “Before the 12 days began, I knew nothing about a sewing machine.”

Now, she confidently wields a range of skills to bring her creative designs to life, envisioning a future where she crafts garments for herself and others.

Sarah Adams modelling her piece at her graduation

Sarah Adams, the youngest participant, radiated joy as she recounted the significance of receiving her certificate. It marked her first-ever graduation, a milestone she described as momentous.

At her first-ever graduation ceremony, Adams said “I could have never believed that I could (learn) to sew in my entire life.”

She further added “I’m very proud that I get to do that. I can lift my head high and say that I have graduated.” She shared her heartfelt sentiments while showcasing a piece she handcrafted in front of her colleagues.

Leshann Inniss showcasing her piece

Adams noted that the programme not only equipped her with technical skills but also valuable life lessons that she will utilise and cherish as continues to sew to her heart’s content.

Similarly, aspiring business owner Delicia Da Silva views the course as the starting point for her sewing journey. She intends to leverage her newly acquired skills to launch a garment construction business.

Through a series of challenging learning experiences, Da Silva was able to learn all the foundational techniques of sewing and build confidence in her abilities to create beautiful and comfortable outfits.

As the Ministry continues to facilitate this initiative across Guyana, scores of women and men will receive lucrative life skills and opportunities for self-development.

Some of the pieces that were crafted Some of the pieces that were crafted

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

