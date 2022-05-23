The Ministry of Education on Monday rolled out a three-day programme for preparing for the rollout of the renewed curriculum.

The programme is being held in the National Center of Educational Resources Development’s (NCERD) auditorium and is being facilitated by NCERD, Mindbloom Consulting and St. Francis Xavier University.

Three-day programme for preparing for the rollout of the renewed curriculum being hosted at NCERD

Over the next three days, educators from all eleven education districts will be provided with an introduction to the renewed curriculum and the curriculum framework on which it is built. They will also explore instructional strategies to support the Principles of Learning, Assessment and Inclusivity that support the renewed curriculum.

Three-day programme for preparing for the rollout of the renewed curriculum being hosted at NCERD

The purpose of the programme is also to develop a repository of resources for Master Trainers to use during sessions with principals and teachers to prepare them for the implementation of the renewed curriculum.

Among those present included senior teachers, lecturers from the Cyril Potter College of Education, retired teachers, and education specialists.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

