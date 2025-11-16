Tiger Bay to become Georgetown’s first ‘model’ neighbourhood

–As part of President Ali’s Rescue Georgetown Plan

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali visited the community of Tiger Bay on Sunday morning and announced an exciting major initiative that will transform the community into Georgetown’s first ‘model neighbourhood.’

During his walkabout and engagement with residents of Kingston, Tiger Bay, and Carmichael Street, including teachers, youth, business owners, and community groups, President Ali announced that Tiger Bay was selected because it encapsulates much of Guyana’s social reality.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, flanked by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith, Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Steven Jacobs and Minister of Housing, Collin Croal

“You have the Prime Minister’s residence, the people’s residence, all the big businesses, and then we have some of the greatest social issues within the same community,” the president said. “And that is what we have to fix as a community.

As part of the renewal plan, the government will work with community members to plant fruit trees along Main Street, Carmichael Street, and other open spaces. President Ali mentioned planting mango, orange, tangerine and jamoon trees that would grow along the roadside, allowing anyone to pick their fruits. Someone in the audience shouted ‘strawberries’, which got chuckles. Laughing, President Ali said, “Maybe not strawberries.”

The Office of the First Lady will now play a direct role in the Ministries of Local Government and Regional Development, as well as Housing, to support efforts aimed at beautification of urban spaces.

The head of state engaging with a resident of Tiger Bay

The president explained that the initiative is part of the national Rescue Georgetown Plan, which includes improving drainage, roads and infrastructure across the country. Consultations across communities have already begun, including Sunday’s engagement at the One Guyana Kitchen.

“It’s …more than the beautification, more than the cleanup,” he stressed. “We are launching as part of the One Guyana programme, a neighbourhood love programme where the entire neighbourhood work together as one unit,”

With plans on the horizon to renovate buildings such as the Guyana Stores Ltd and create new safe spaces, President Ali said the area will soon accommodate craft shops, small business centres, restaurants and services. This, in turn, will create new jobs and generate income opportunities for residents.

“We have to remove the big stigma from the area,” President Ali said, before affirming, “we are going to remove it as a neighbourhood. – as a neighbourhood of love.”

President Ali inspecting the condition of the drainage system in Tiger Bay

In addition, the government plans to transform the corridor stretching from the seawall through the Avenue of the Republic, extending to South Road and into the Botanical Gardens, into a safe and scenic walking space. President Ali said the area will evolve into a vibrant cultural and tourism hub, with the community partnering closely with the police to ensure it remains secure and welcoming.

The Local Government and Regional Development Ministry, led by Minister Priya Manickchand, and key stakeholders will return for consultations to finalise the various developments.

The president also noted that both the solutions crafted and the lessons learned in Tiger Bay will help shape similar development efforts across Georgetown and the wider nation.

To usher in this new chapter for the community, President Ali invited residents to come together and “break bread” in a gesture that celebrated unity and shared purpose. He personally took part in preparing the meal, reinforcing the spirit of togetherness that marked the occasion.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffith, Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Steven Jacobs, Minister of Housing, Collin Croal and technical officials were also present for the launch of this historic initiative.

Residents were urged to engage directly with the ministers and technical teams present, allowing their concerns to be addressed promptly.

The government, in its 2025 Manifesto, committed to making communities safer and more secure through initiatives like the Rescue Georgetown Plan; it is well on track to deliver on its commitment to the people of Guyana.