Toshaos urged to produce more value-added products

With the majority of Amerindians residing in forested areas, village leaders have been urged to move away from traditional forestry activities and venture into more value-added production to earn more revenue.

Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat made the appeal as he addressed the more than 240 toshaos during the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on Wednesday.

Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat addresses the NTC Conference on Wednesday

Minister Bharrat explained that Guyana’s forest contains over 1,000 tree species and there is a need to add value to these resources rather than exporting them in their raw form.

The minister noted that villages could tap into value-added industries such as furniture making, craft, and construction materials using local wood. These initiatives would create jobs and retain more economic benefits to the country.

“We will help you to do that, like we will be doing in some communities. Let us make value-added products. It will create more opportunities in terms of jobs, and it is far more profitable for the community,” the minister added.

Minister Bharrat also reminded leaders that the government has training opportunities available that are designed to equip youths with skills in furniture and jewellery making.

A participant of the NTC Conference makes a point

He appealed to the leaders that “If you have young people in your community that want to engage in jewellery making, please let us know because we can bring them to Georgetown to be trained.”

Minister Bharrat also spoke about mining, highlighting the need for safe and sustainable mining in communities. He wants those involved to move away from mercury use and adopt better recovery technologies to increase profitability and sustainability.

Leaders were also encouraged to seek technical support from the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) to ensure compliance with established mining regulations.

“There are many villages here who are considering or planning to engage in mining activities and we want to encourage you to do it, but we have to do it in partnership to ensure it is done in a responsible and a sustainable manner,” the natural resources minister stated.

A participant of the NTC Conference makes a point

He added that the government is updating its mineral mapping to better allocate resources and avoid environmental harm.

For context, mineral mapping involves using techniques, often including hyperspectral remote sensing and satellite imagery, to identify and map the location and distribution of minerals within a region.

Minister Bharrat made it clear that the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) administration is focused on inclusive development, using oil revenues to uplift all communities.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

